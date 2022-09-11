LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 9, 2022) – By amended authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will now offer the new bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or prior booster vaccination. The bivalent vaccines are administered after the original series has already been completed.

The updated booster is a formula that both boosts immunity against the original coronavirus strain and protects against the newer Omicron variants that account for most of the current cases. The Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.

“These updated vaccines will enhance protection against COVID-19 and its variants, including the newer Omicron strains that are circulating and causing both new and repeat infections,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “As new variants of the virus emerge, we expect vaccines will be updated similarly to how we update the flu vaccine. This should help community members better protect themselves from severe illness and infection.”

For more information or to make a vaccine appointment, please visit: smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine and select the patient age group for available clinic dates.

Call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330 for questions or assistance making an appointment over the phone. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination before registering for a vaccine appointment. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.