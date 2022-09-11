(Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) issued a sports wagering license to Riverboat on the Potomac. The sports wagering, off-track betting, restaurant, and events venue is located on Maryland waters of the Potomac River in Charles County. It is accessed by land from Colonial Beach, Va.

On August 16 and 18, Riverboat on the Potomac completed two days of controlled demonstrations, during which invited guests participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured the facility complied with all required procedures and its systems and revenue reporting controls functioned properly.

Riverboat on the Potomac is among the 17 entities that were designated in the sports wagering law to operate retail sportsbooks, pending a review of their qualifications to receive licenses, and is the seventh facility to open.

Sportsbooks at five of Maryland’s casinos opened in December 2021 (MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill; Live! Casino in Hanover; Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore; Hollywood Casino in Perryville; and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin). Bingo World in Brooklyn Park opened on Aug. 1.

Four other entities that the law designated for retail sportsbooks have been found qualified by the MLGCC and have been awarded licenses by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC): Long Shot’s in Frederick; Greenmount Station in Hampstead; Chesapeake Gaming in Boonsboro; and Maryland Stadium Sub in Landover

. All four of these entities are completing facility construction or are working through operational requirements with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff and are expected to launch sports wagering operations shortly.