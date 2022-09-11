ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (1-1-2) and The College of New Jersey (2-1-1) combined for six goals on the opening day of the Seahawk Classic Saturday afternoon, ending in a 3-3 draw.
How It Happened
- TCNJ drew blood first as Bobby Hunter put in a short cross into the middle of the six-yard box where Jake Gershon tapped it in with his left foot for a 1-0 Lion lead in the 33rd minute.
- The lead did not stand for long as the Seahawks responded six seconds later when junior forward Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown) headed in a diagonal volley from senior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) at the far post to knot the game at one apiece.
- St. Mary’s College and TCNJ headed into halftime in a 1-1 tie.
- Senior defender Jack Eskay (Damascus, Md./Urbana) gave St. Mary’s its first lead of the game with his first collegiate goal in the 66th minute. Eskay headed down a long pass in the box past a defender before chipping it in on the bounce over Julian Franco’s head.
- About six minutes later, the Lions’ scored their first game-tying goal of the game as Justin Dominique’s shot trickled past senior goalie Liam DeLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) and Michael Garofalo dribbled it in for the score in the 72nd minute.
- Sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) headed in junior forward Jason Caro’s (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel) corner kick in the 79th minute for his third goal in as many games.
- TCNJ stole the win from the Seahawks in the final 11 seconds as Dominique headed in Danny Hyde’s free kick for the Lions’ second game-tying tally of the game.
Inside the Box Score
- TCNJ edged the Seahawks, 12-10, in shots while dominating corner kicks by an 11-4 margin.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- DeLone-Bellsey posted two saves in St. Mary’s second draw of the season.
- Ochman paced the Seahawks with one goal on four shots (three on target), while Caro contributed an assist and two shots.
TCNJ Game Notes
- Dominique finished the game with a goal, an assist, and a team-high three shots.
- Franco picked up three stops in the Lions’ first-season draw.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sep. 11 vs. Rutgers University-Newark (1-2-1) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 4:00 p.m.