On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of an individual armed with a handgun in the area of Caroline Park.

As officers arrived in the area, the individual fled on foot. A perimeter was established by responding LPPD and Charles County Sheriff’s Office units. The individual was relocated, and the firearm was recovered with the assistance of a CCSO K9 team.

The individual, a La Plata resident, was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

*** The La Plata Police Department has not released the individual’s name at this time. **