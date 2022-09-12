ST. MARY’S, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team swept the Seahawks Tri-Match this Saturday. The Hawks hosted Washington College (Chestertown, MD) and Trinity University (DC). St. Mary’s faced off against Washington College first at 11 am, followed by Trinity at 3 pm. The Seahawks defeated both opposing teams.

How it Happened

The Seahawks took flight in the first set against the Shorewomen, notching five straight points to start. However, Washington College was relentless and kept the match within one point throughout the entirety. A kill from Grace Gilmore (Redding, CT) brought the ball back into St. Mary’s possession, and Margaret McGlothin (Chesapeake City, MD) ended the set with a service ace (28-26). The Seahawks utilized this momentum in the next set, winning it easily, 25-20.

brought the ball back into St. Mary’s possession, and Margaret McGlothin (Chesapeake City, MD) ended the set with a service ace (28-26). The Seahawks utilized this momentum in the next set, winning it easily, 25-20. The two set losses did not deter the Shorewomen. Washington College broke ahead in the third set, eventually taking a six-point lead on St. Mary’s. The Seahawks could not close the gap and lost the third set 16-25. The fourth and final set tested the Seahawk’s determination. While the Seahawks and Shorewomen stayed close through the first nine points, Meghan Stevens’ (Westminster, MD) serves enabled St. Mary’s to notch six straight points. The Shorewomen fought until the very end, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with St. Mary’s, as they soared through the end of the set and landed with a 27-25 win.

(Westminster, MD) serves enabled St. Mary’s to notch six straight points. The Shorewomen fought until the very end, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with St. Mary’s, as they soared through the end of the set and landed with a 27-25 win. St. Mary’s continued dominating the Seahawks Tri-Match against Trinity (DC). The St. Mary’s Volleyball team easily swept the court with three straight wins. The Seahawks only let up a total of 14 points total within the three sets. Sydney Scharf’s (Delmar, MD) serves in the first two sets took flight and led the Seahawks to a seamless match win (25-3, 25-7).

Welch and McGlothlin work together defensively Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Key Plays

Meghan Stevens led in kills (12) and aces (4) in the match against Washington College. Trailing closely behind in kills was Grace Gilmore notching 11 herself.

led in kills (12) and aces (4) in the match against Washington College. Trailing closely behind in kills was notching 11 herself. Margaret McGlothin led the defense with 15 digs against the Shorewomen.

Nicole Gibson (Fairfax, VA) led offensively with 11 assists and defensively with 3 digs against the Trinity Tigers.

(Fairfax, VA) led offensively with 11 assists and defensively with 3 digs against the Trinity Tigers. Mesha Shupe (Waldorf, MD) crushed the Tigers with the most kills for St. Mary’s (6).

Up Next