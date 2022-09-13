The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Please consider alternative means of money transfer as this crime trend remains active.

After the Calvert Sheriff’s Office posted this on their Facebook page, multiple people responded, saying it had happened to them.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle will continue to follow this investigation and will bring you updates as we learn of them.