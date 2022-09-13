Salisbury, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (1-3-2) wrapped up the Salisbury Women’s Soccer Classic today (Sep. 11) with a tilt against Mount Saint Mary (0-4-1). Neither the Seahawks nor Knights could pull away in the contest, as the game ended in a tie, 1-1.
How it Happened
- The Knights struck first just over 23 minutes into the game. Shannon McGowan made contact on a through ball that landed just outside the Seahawks’ penalty box. On contact, McGown looped the ball past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Audra Haines to give Mount Saint Mary a one-goal advantage.
- The Seahawks wasted no time in responding, finding the back of the net just 15 minutes later. Julia Kleine made a nice dribble move to free up her right foot and booted a shot from about 30 yards that found the top right corner of the goal to level the game at 1-1.
- Despite being tied going into the intermission, the Seahawks outshot the Knights 12-4 in the first 45 minutes. Of the Seahawks’ 12 shots, six were put on goal.
- After each team netted a goal in the first half, neither could produce another over the final 45 minutes of play. St. Mary’s outshot the Knights 8-6 in the second half, putting two balls on goal.
- The last great opportunity the Seahawks had to take the lead came in the 87th minute when Lily Mellendick placed a shot in the bottom center of the goal but had it swallowed up for a save.
Inside the Box Score
- Julia Kleine was the lone goal scorer on the day for the Seahawks.
- Audra Haines finished with five saves.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- | Sept 14 vs. Stevenson | 7:00 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium