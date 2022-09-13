Salisbury, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (1-3-2) wrapped up the Salisbury Women’s Soccer Classic today (Sep. 11) with a tilt against Mount Saint Mary (0-4-1). Neither the Seahawks nor Knights could pull away in the contest, as the game ended in a tie, 1-1.

How it Happened

The Knights struck first just over 23 minutes into the game. Shannon McGowan made contact on a through ball that landed just outside the Seahawks’ penalty box. On contact, McGown looped the ball past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Audra Haines to give Mount Saint Mary a one-goal advantage.

The Seahawks wasted no time in responding, finding the back of the net just 15 minutes later. Julia Kleine made a nice dribble move to free up her right foot and booted a shot from about 30 yards that found the top right corner of the goal to level the game at 1-1.

Despite being tied going into the intermission, the Seahawks outshot the Knights 12-4 in the first 45 minutes. Of the Seahawks’ 12 shots, six were put on goal.

After each team netted a goal in the first half, neither could produce another over the final 45 minutes of play. St. Mary’s outshot the Knights 8-6 in the second half, putting two balls on goal.

The last great opportunity the Seahawks had to take the lead came in the 87th minute when Lily Mellendick placed a shot in the bottom center of the goal but had it swallowed up for a save.

Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Julia Kleine was the lone goal scorer on the day for the Seahawks.

was the lone goal scorer on the day for the Seahawks. Audra Haines finished with five saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks