Leonardtown, MD – Do you love Plein air painting, or have you ever wanted to learn? Then join us for an evening of creativity at the Leonardtown Wharf on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM.

Capture the beauty of Breton Bay while enjoying the smooth jazz stylings of the GrooveSpan Trio, sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of RE-MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes, and sample award-winning wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, Farm.Fork.Soul and Linda’s Café on the Go Food Trucks will be on hand offering tasty eats, and the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop will be serving sweet treats.

If you’d just like to join us and watch the artists in action, you’re welcome to join us. Feel free to browse, shop, wine, dine with us throughout the evening, and marvel at the spectacular sunset on Breton Bay. The evening’s activities include the following:

Open Paint for Plein Air Artists:

This activity is FREE and open to Plein air artists of all levels. Bring your easel and supplies and join us for a community paint along at the beautiful Leonardtown Wharf. Artists are welcome to bring a small table to display and sell their work. Space is limited; please register to attend at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov.

Registrants will be entered into a gift drawing (prizes include a $50 gift card to Olde Town Pub; a gift certificate for a wine tasting with Port of Leonardtown Winery, a $44 value; and a $75 gift card to the Yellow Line Studio), and a parking spot will be reserved for the first ten registrants.

Learn to Paint Outdoors:

Class: Learn the Basics of Plein Air Painting- $55/pp

The fee includes all supplies & instruction



Learn the basics of Plein air painting from Carrie Patterson, a professional artist, Professor of Art at St. Mary’s College, and the Yellow Line Studio owner in Leonardtown. Registration required/limited tickets available. Carrie and her studio will set up your painting station with your easel, paints and all the supplies you need at the Leonardtown Wharf.

Learn how to quickly capture the beautiful sunset and make your mark in oil paint. Each participant will leave with their own unique view of Breton Bay. Whether you’re new to painting or would like to brush up on your skills, this class is for you.