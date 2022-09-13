Leonardtown, MD— Leonardtown continues celebrating Arts & Entertainment Month when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents two exciting concerts this weekend. First up is a dynamic artist throwdown at the Port of Leonardtown Winery (located at 23190 Newtowne Neck Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650) featuring a thrilling mix of artists – Justin Myles, Wes Ryce, Greg Barrick & David Hamner on Saturday, September 17th from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

These talented, well-established artists, made up of solo performers and members of popular Southern Maryland bands, are joining forces for a dynamic, one-of-a-kind show highlighting an exciting mix of popular rock and country hits. This special event, hosted by the Town of Leonardtown and the Port of Leonardtown Winery, will bring these artists together like never before! In addition to great music, attendees can enjoy award-winning wine, slushies, and food from the Jamaican Grill on the patio or in the neighboring park.

Limited seating on the patio is available on a first-come, first, serve basis. For those who wish to enjoy the concert in the park, please bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the show. Join us for a fabulous evening of wine and song among the vines. Overflow parking is available in the Hall’s HVAC parking lot on Rte. 5 (formerly the parking lot for the Leonardtown Maryland Antique’s Center and the Craft Guild of St. Mary’s County).

A walking map from the overflow parking may be found at: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest .

Then on Sunday, September 18th, the Fenwick Inn (located at: 41685 Fenwick St, Leonardtown, MD 20650) opens its doors for the first time as a venue for the music festival. This beautiful event space is the location of a wonderful evening of music featuring the popular, all-female band – The Bootleggers in concert from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

This intimate concert, hosted by the Town of Leonardtown and the Fenwick Inn, includes an open cash/credit bar and food from the Farm.Fork.Soul Food Truck. Parking is available in the lot behind the Inn on Park Avenue on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please bring a blanket or a lawn chair and join us for an elegant evening of the song under the backyard pavilion at the Fenwick Inn!