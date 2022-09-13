WALDORF, MD, Sept. 1, 2022 – CornStalkers Trail of Terror is back for the 2022 Halloween season with its largest expansion in 7 years. Returning back to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Stadium at 11765 St. Linus Dr. Waldorf, MD 20602.

CornStalkers Trail of Terror, each year, changes and expands its event to give the patrons something new and exciting. “Focusing on quality, we are committed to giving our patrons the ultimate Halloween experience at an affordable price.” Says Jimmy Guy, Owner, and Operator.

As a top-ranked Halloween event, CornStalkers continuously sets the shock-and-scare bar higher each year to make this attraction a must-see destination for thrill seekers from coast to coast.

The creative minds behind the event have five uniquely themed haunted attractions with Hollywood-style sets and actors; CornStalkers Trail, The Asylum, The Barnyard, Graves Farmhouse, and Hillbilly Homestead.

For additional details on CornStalkers Trail of Terror, visit cornstalkerstrailofterror.com.