The National Law Enforcement Museum (NLEM) is opening its doors free of charge to visitors of all ages for an Open House on Saturday, October 1. On Open House day, visitors of all ages are welcome. Tickets are required ahead of time for entry into the museum.

The day will be filled with must-see exhibitions and activities, including a Metropolitan Police Department K-9 presentation, storytelling with an officer, and the opportunity for visitors to design their own police patch.

The Open House is part of Police Weekend, which presents a variety of events for the public, including:

Visitors can watch Service and Sacrifice , the transformational short film created for the National Law Enforcement Museum

, the transformational short film created for the National Law Enforcement Museum Post-9/11: The Evolution of American Law Enforcement , a unique exhibit that focuses on the significant changes to U.S. law enforcement that occurred in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. This exhibit will close on October 2, which is a “last chance” to see this important museum feature.

, a unique exhibit that focuses on the significant changes to U.S. law enforcement that occurred in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. This exhibit will close on October 2, which is a “last chance” to see this important museum feature. Visitors can also “test drive” the L3 Harris Driving Simulator , sponsored by L3 Harris, designed to understand better the average experience of a patrol officer on the road in the United States.

, sponsored by L3 Harris, designed to understand better the average experience of a patrol officer on the road in the United States. In addition, The Decision Simulator, sponsored by Glock, places visitors in an officer’s shoes, faced with various calls for service.

WHEN:

Saturday, October 1, 2022

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern

WHERE:

National Law Enforcement Officers Museum

444 E Street, NW | Washington, DC 20001

Entry to the Museum is free; Tickets are required to be purchased ahead of time and are available at www.nleomf.org