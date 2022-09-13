The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Deputy Salas responded to the Dollar General located at 27300 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported indecent exposure.

Two female victims (one being a juvenile) advised the pictured individual followed them in the store, and ultimately exposed himself to them while they were shopping.

At the time of this incident, the suspect was wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, and orange Crocs. The victims advised the suspect was observed operating a white vehicle, possibly a Dodge Avenger.