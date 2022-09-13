ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team opened up the 2022-23 weekend with a bang, collecting six top-10 finishes between their appearances at the Laser South, Navy Women’s, and Riley Cup regattas this past weekend (Sept. 10-11).
LASER SOUTH at U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY (1st, 4th, 7th, 15th of 20)
St. Mary’s College had three Seahawks qualify for the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Men’s Singlehanded Conference Championship, which will take place on October 1-2 at the U.S. Naval Academy, following their top-9 placement at this weekend’s Laser South.
Leo Boucher ’23 (West River, Md./South River) captured the Laser South for the fourth time in his career as Boucher also won it in 2018, 2019, and 2021. The Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) canceled the Fall 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team captain dominated the 20-person field as Boucher bested the second-place finisher by 20 points.
Kieran Golden ’24 (Annapolis, Md./St. Mary’s) finished fourth, jumping seven spots from Saturday’s 11-place finish to secure a spot in the MAISA Championships. At the same time, Charles Anderson ’25 (West River, Md./Key) held steady in seventh place to lock up the third spot for the Seahawks at the upcoming MAISA Championship.
In his first regatta as a Seahawk, Jonathan Weed ’26 posted a 15th-place finish.
NAVY WOMEN’S at U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY (2nd of 7)
The St. Mary’s women’s sailing team began the new season with a second-place finish at the Navy Women’s after pushing on Sunday to move up from Saturday’s fourth-place standing. Georgetown University edged the Seahawks, 100-103, for top billing at the regatta.
The Seahawks earned a third-place finish (Georgetown held the tiebreaker) in Division A with 38 points behind five top-four finishes, including winning Race 5A. In Division B, St. Mary’s came in second with a score of 65, following three top-5 finishes, including winning Race 6A.
- Division A (3rd of 7) Lineup: Leah Rickard ’26 [skipper] with Rachel O’Neill ’24 [crew]
- Division B (2nd of 7) Lineup: Lily Flack ’25 [skipper] with Lillian Newman ’25 [crew]
RILEY CUP at OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY (7th, 10th of 16)
The Seahawks collected seventh (Seahawks 1) and 10th place (Seahawks 2) finishes in the 16-team field.
Seahawks 1 came in 12th in Division A with top-5 finishes while taking second in Division B as Felix Cutler ’26 (Pembroke, Mass./Portsmouth Abbey) and Anna Flynn ’25 (Norfolk, Va.) recorded 10 top-5 finishes.
Seahawks 2 placed eighth in Division A with five top-5 finishes, including in the last four races, while taking ninth in Division B as they finished fifth in Race 10B.
- Seahawks 1 Division A (12th of 16) Lineup: Max Kleha ’25 [skipper] with Henry Haddon ’25 (1-10) and Emily Shioutakon ’26 (11-16)
- Seahawks 2 Division A (8th of 16) Lineup: Miles Wolff ’26 [skipper] with Shannon Brecher ’26 [crew]
- Seahawks 1 Division B (2nd of 16) Lineup: Felix Cutler ’26 [skipper] with Anna Flynn ’25 [crew]
- Seahawks 2 Division B (9th of 16) Lineup: Cho-Cho Williams ’26 [skipper] with Dexter Mueller ’23 [crew]
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sept. 17-18 – Chesapeake Invitational – Annapolis, Md. (U.S. Naval Academy)
- Sept. 17-18 – Faye Bennet MAISA Women’s Singles – Annapolis, Md. (U.S. Naval Academy)