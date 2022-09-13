ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team opened up the 2022-23 weekend with a bang, collecting six top-10 finishes between their appearances at the Laser South, Navy Women’s, and Riley Cup regattas this past weekend (Sept. 10-11).

LASER SOUTH at U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY (1st, 4th, 7th, 15th of 20)

Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s College had three Seahawks qualify for the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Men’s Singlehanded Conference Championship, which will take place on October 1-2 at the U.S. Naval Academy, following their top-9 placement at this weekend’s Laser South.



Leo Boucher ’23 (West River, Md./South River) captured the Laser South for the fourth time in his career as Boucher also won it in 2018, 2019, and 2021. The Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) canceled the Fall 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team captain dominated the 20-person field as Boucher bested the second-place finisher by 20 points.

Kieran Golden ’24 (Annapolis, Md./St. Mary’s) finished fourth, jumping seven spots from Saturday’s 11-place finish to secure a spot in the MAISA Championships. At the same time, Charles Anderson ’25 (West River, Md./Key) held steady in seventh place to lock up the third spot for the Seahawks at the upcoming MAISA Championship.

In his first regatta as a Seahawk, Jonathan Weed ’26 posted a 15th-place finish.

NAVY WOMEN’S at U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY (2nd of 7)

The St. Mary’s women’s sailing team began the new season with a second-place finish at the Navy Women’s after pushing on Sunday to move up from Saturday’s fourth-place standing. Georgetown University edged the Seahawks, 100-103, for top billing at the regatta.

The Seahawks earned a third-place finish (Georgetown held the tiebreaker) in Division A with 38 points behind five top-four finishes, including winning Race 5A. In Division B, St. Mary’s came in second with a score of 65, following three top-5 finishes, including winning Race 6A.

Division A (3rd of 7) Lineup: Leah Rickard ’26 [skipper] with Rachel O’Neill ’24 [crew]

[skipper] with [crew] Division B (2nd of 7) Lineup: Lily Flack ’25 [skipper] with Lillian Newman ’25 [crew]

RILEY CUP at OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY (7th, 10th of 16)

The Seahawks collected seventh (Seahawks 1) and 10th place (Seahawks 2) finishes in the 16-team field.

Seahawks 1 came in 12th in Division A with top-5 finishes while taking second in Division B as Felix Cutler ’26 (Pembroke, Mass./Portsmouth Abbey) and Anna Flynn ’25 (Norfolk, Va.) recorded 10 top-5 finishes.

Seahawks 2 placed eighth in Division A with five top-5 finishes, including in the last four races, while taking ninth in Division B as they finished fifth in Race 10B.

Seahawks 1 Division A (12th of 16) Lineup: Max Kleha ’25 [skipper] with Henry Haddon ’25 (1-10) and Emily Shioutakon ’26 (11-16)

(1-10) and (11-16) Seahawks 2 Division A (8th of 16) Lineup: Miles Wolff ’26 [skipper] with Shannon Brecher ’26 [crew]

[skipper] with [crew] Seahawks 1 Division B (2nd of 16) Lineup: Felix Cutler ’26 [skipper] with Anna Flynn ’25 [crew]

[skipper] with [crew] Seahawks 2 Division B (9th of 16) Lineup: Cho-Cho Williams ’26 [skipper] with Dexter Mueller ’23 [crew]

