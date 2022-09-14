LANHAM, N.Y. – Junior Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) garnered her second straight United East Women’s Runner of the Week award as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. This is Blaisdell’s fifth career league weekly honor. Madeleine Blaisdell ’24 named United East Runner of the Week (9.13.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Blaisdell came in fifth out of 72 runners and scored four points for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s cross country team at the Philadelphia Metro Championships hosted by Thomas Jefferson University on September 10. She completed the difficult, hilly 5K course at Belmont Plateau in 21:53.4. Blaisdell was the first Division III runner to cross the finish line in the primarily Division II field.

As a team, the Seahawks posted their first top-5 finish of the season, taking third in the nine-team field.

St. Mary’s College will be idle until Saturday, September 24, when the Seahawks travel to Abington, Pa., to compete in the Abington Invitational at Lorimer Park. This will preview the 2022 United East Conference Championships course on October 29.

2022 United East Conference Women’s Cross Country Runners of the Week