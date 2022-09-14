The College of Southern Maryland Hawks men’s soccer team rebounded for their first win of the season on August 30 with a 4-1 victory against the Prince George’s Community College Owls.

CSM started the game slowly in the first half as Prince George’s controlled most of the possession in their offensive zone.

Freshman forward Chad Farr began CSM’s control of the game, scoring a goal off a penalty kick in the 29th minute.

Sophomore forward Oscar Perez collected his first goal of the season on a header to put the Hawks up 2-0 in the 37th minute.

Farr would finish the game with two goals as he gave CSM a 3-0 lead in the early minutes of the second half.

“Chad is very important to our team,” CSM head coach Tony Galeano said. “He is a very dynamic attacking player, and more importantly, he works very hard without the ball.”

A minute after Prince George’s got on the board to make it 3-1 late in the game, sophomore midfielder Thomas Larsen netted his first goal of the season in the 86th minute to put CSM up 4-1.

Freshman midfielder Austin Rye and sophomore defender Estid Reedy were both active on the defensive end, putting pressure on Prince George’s attackers and forcing turnovers. Freshman goalkeeper Vladimir Benitez had a strong performance in the net, making four saves in the game.

“Estid was a steady engine for us in the back, and our whole back line was much more comfortable today,” Galeano noted.

Galeano said, “We were much more organized than our first game, and we hope to build off this performance. We played a smart match, and it was a good team win. I was happier the players got rewarded for playing the right way. We are in a very tough conference, so we don’t overlook any team.”