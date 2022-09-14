Edward Jones Financial Advisor Joshua Wynne of North Beach Credit: Edward Jones

North Beach, MD- Edward Jones Financial Advisor Joshua Wynne of North Beach was named to the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research, ranking No. 20 in Maryland. The list comprises 1,000 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40, with at least four years of experience.

“I’m inspired by the partnerships I build with my clients as we explore the things they value most and invest their money with purpose toward their goals. In turn, my goal is to make a meaningful difference in their lives and for my community,” he said. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve clients in this community. And I am forever indebted to my exceptional branch team who embody the spirit of caring.”

In 2013, he began his career as a financial advisor serving clients in the Southern Maryland area. Joshua became a limited partner in 2018.

“At our office, we help individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations build, manage, protect and distribute their wealth. My talented team member, Laura Glaser, and I are proud to partner with our clients in all aspects of their finances. The hallmark of our branch is a superior level of service paired with a deep understanding of each of our client’s unique situations. We carefully collaborate with our clients and their trusted professional partners, including attorneys, CPAs, and estate planners.”

The Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is available online at https://www.forbes.com/top-next-gen-advisors.

Josh and branch office administrator Laura Glaser can be reached at 410-257-1321. You may also visit their website at https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/joshua-wynne.

Their office is at 9120 Chesapeake Avenue, Suite 200, North Beach, MD 20714.