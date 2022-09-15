In a letter to families and students in the Anne Arundel County School System, Superintendent Mark Bedell discussed recent issues of disturbances and violence at High School sports events. He outlines the system’s steps to minimize this occurrence in the letter.

“The resumption of full interscholastic athletics schedules brings one of the joys of being associated with schools across Anne Arundel County: the ability to bond, exhibit school spirit and pride, and support our student-athletes as they pursue passionate excellence in athletic competition.

Unfortunately, the large numbers of fans attending athletics contests can also lead to disturbances and even outbreaks of violence that not only take key resources and focus away from the events on the field or court but are contrary to the values of sportsmanship, inclusion, and teamwork we try to impart to our athletes and all students every single day. Over the first two weeks of the school year, we have had several instances that have required the undue attention of school system personnel who are staffing the game and, at times, police resources over and above those specifically allocated to an event. We also have seen a growing number of youngsters unaccompanied by adults who find themselves in larger groups doing things other than watching the event.

I understand this has been an intermittent issue in past years as well. While I want to be clear that disturbances do not occur at most of our athletic competitions, one such occurrence is too many.

I also want to be clear that we will have a zero-tolerance policy for those who wish to engage in disruptive and violent behavior at our athletic competitions or any event, for that matter. Attendance at these events is a privilege, not a right, and those who wish to engage in activities that run afoul of school system regulations and, at times, the law should not be permitted to ruin the experience for those who attend these events support our student-athletes.

In addition to regulations at athletic events regarding student and fan behavior that have been previously established and so that we can maintain our focus on the field and court, the following are in effect beginning with athletics contests of Friday, September 16, 2022:

An adult must accompany all middle school and elementary school students attending athletic events.

Anyone engaging in violent behavior will be removed from the premises immediately and not be permitted to return to any Anne Arundel County Public Schools campus for any athletics or other extracurricular event for a period of 90 days.

Student-athletes who engage in such behavior will be subject to the regulations regarding athletic participation as stipulated in the AACPS Athletics Handbook.

We want to continue providing as many opportunities for our students inside and outside the classroom as possible. Our school system, however, will continue to take appropriate steps to help ensure that venues for athletics and other extracurricular activities are safe and welcoming environments where supporters can focus on the event and not be distracted by inappropriate behavior. This may include changing the time and date of events or, in extreme circumstances, limiting attendance.

I urge all of our families to talk to their students about this important matter so that we can continue to offer a full experience for our students and their supporters.”