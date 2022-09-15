Last night the Optimist Club of Calvert and the Optimist Club of Solomons held their annual Respect for Law Awards Banquet.

Congratulations to Animal Control Officer Blair Buckler, Corrections Deputy Alexandra Hart, Maryland State Police – Prince Frederick Barrack “U” Trooper First Class Matthew Moorman, Calvert County Emergency Communications Public Safety Dispatcher I Cynthia Loveless, Maryland Department of Natural Resources – Natural Resources Police Officer Allison Higgs, Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell, and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy First Class William Freeland.

Congratulations to Correctional Deputy Alexandra Hart from the Calvert County Detention Center for being recognized by Optimist Club of Calvert as ‘Correctional Deputy of the Year’.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Optimist Club of Calvert for recognizing and honoring Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Detective W. Freeland for Deputy of the Year at their annual ‘Respect for Law’ award ceremony held September 12th in Prince Frederick.

Congratulations Det. Freeland and thank you for your service