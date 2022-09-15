The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s volleyball team holds a 4-3 overall record after the first two weeks of the 2022 season.

CSM dropped their season-opener 3-1 to the Montgomery College Raptors – ranked No. 18 in the NJCAA Division II preseason poll – on August 28 but responded two days later with a 3-0 sweep of Delaware Technical Community College.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

CSM picked up their first Region 20 Division II win of the season on September 1 with a 3-0 sweep of the Cecil College Seahawks.

The Hawks then went 2-2 during their two-day tournament hosted by Bryant & Stratton College (VA) in Norfolk, Virginia, from September 2-3. On September 2, CSM lost 3-1 to the Sandhills Community College Flyers in their first match of the day but came back with a 3-0 win over the Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mustangs.

On September 3, CSM beat Sandhills 3-1. It was the first victory of any CSM program over a nationally-ranked team in five years to the day when CSM volleyball beat the Community College of Rhode Island 3-1, who was ranked No. 20 in the 2017 NJCAA Division II women’s volleyball preseason poll.

CSM ended their trip with a 3-2 loss to the Pitt Community College Bulldogs.

Freshman outside hitter Ellyssa Fultz currently leads CSM in kills (82) and service aces (21) on the season. Freshman setter Lillian Reynolds has the most assists as she’s collected 221. Freshman libero Alyssa Powell has registered 84 digs. Sophomore middle blocker Trinity Barrett has accumulated 12 total blocks, five of them being solo blocks with seven block assists.

Fultz had 19 kills in CSM’s match against Sandhills on September 2; the most a Hawk has recorded in a match since Alexandra Allen logged 20 against Northern Virginia Community College on October 23, 2017.