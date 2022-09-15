UPDATE 9/15/2022: Police have arrested and charged Lexington Park resident Sydney J. Spry(27) following yesterday’s shooting on Expedition Drive.

According to police, Spry was recently terminated from his job.

Sidney Joseph Spry, age 27 of Lexington Park, Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Following the shooting and police response, Spry was located in an apartment complex in Lexington Park.

Members from the Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT) and Emergency Services Team (EST) responded to the scene. The suspect, later identified as Sidney Joseph Spry, age 27, of Lexington Park, was taken into custody without incident.

Spry was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following:

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Reckless Endangerment (20 counts)

Assault First Degree

Loaded Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at A ustin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com .

UPDATE 3:35 p.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has detained a person of interest in this morning’s shooting near the 46600 block on Expedition Drive. Police believe this was not a random act of violence.

We will continue to follow this investigation and update the community as we verify more information.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of police activity on the 22000 Block of Orchid Bloom Way in Lexington Park. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible and stay indoors if at home.

We are awaiting confirmation from the Sheriff’s Office on whether this is to related to this morning’s shooting/shooting investigation on Expedition Drive.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.- The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has alerted residents in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive area to a shooting. The Sheriff’s Office states that a building was struck multiple times. They are asking residents and visitors to avoid the area and stay indoors.

Lexington Park, MD(11:20 a.m.)- The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office(SMCSO) has notified the public of a police presence in the area of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

SMCSO states that it is investigating a reported “Reckless Endangerment” case. At this time, there are no further details.

The Maryland State Police are also on the scene helping in the investigation.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle will update you as soon as we have verified the information.