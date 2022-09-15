LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners showcased the new ambulance permanently stationed at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and recognized funding support from Maryland Senator Jack Bailey and Secretary George Owings III of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs. The Commissioners approved the purchase of the ambulance with county funds and an allocation of $200,000 from the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in February.

The full-service ambulance is stationed at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. It is staffed daily with Emergency Medical Technicians with the primary duty to serve the veterans and, secondarily, any emergency requests that may arise in the Charlotte Hall area. Since Aug. 8, 2022, the ambulance has responded to 48 calls, including 12 for the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

“St. Mary’s County always takes care of our own, and taking care of our Veterans is especially important. Adding a permanent ambulance at the Veterans Home exemplifies our commitment to the men and women who have served our community and our country. We are thankful for Senator Bailey and Secretary Owings recognizing the critical need for this service and providing funding,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

