The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s soccer team fell to the WVU Potomac State College Catamounts on September 13 by a score of 5-1.

Potomac State scored three goals in the first half to take a commanding 3-0 lead into the break. CSM struggled to sustain offensive pressure in the first half, which led to the Hawks being outshot 9-2 in half.

In the second half, CSM responded with a stronger offensive attack. Freshman center back/outside back Brooke Portzen got the Hawks on the board in the 49th minute with her first goal of the season, assisted by freshman midfielder/forward Paola Giron.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Portzen, sophomore outside back Gabriela Adamo, and freshman forward Gabriela Rodriguez continued to generate scoring opportunities for CSM for the remainder of the game. Portzen recorded four shots on goal in the game, and Adamo registered two; sophomore forward Savannah McBain, freshman midfielder Madelyn Minichino, and Giron all had one each.

Sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Miller had ten saves for the Hawks.

CSM’s next game is scheduled for Thursday, September 15, against the Montgomery College Raptors in Rockville, Maryland, at 5 p.m.