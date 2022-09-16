ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team posted their second consecutive shutout Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 14) for their third straight victory.

St. Mary’s College (3-1) used goals from sophomore forward Jill Hayden (Abell, Md./Chopticon) and junior midfielder Anna Eaton (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) to notch a 2-0 shutout of Randolph-Macon College (1-4).

How It Happened

Following a scoreless first period, the Seahawks scored both of their goals in the second quarter.

St. Mary’s got on the scoreboard in the 20th minute as Hayden finished off a pass from junior captain Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) at the near post for a 1-0 lead.

(Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) at the near post for a 1-0 lead. Eaton doubled the advantage for the Seahawks in the 28th minute, deflecting senior defender Angelina Arter’s (Delmar, Md./Delmar) rip from the top of the circle following Eaton’s insertion on the penalty corner.

(Delmar, Md./Delmar) rip from the top of the circle following Eaton’s insertion on the penalty corner. Randolph-Macon failed to generate any offense in the first, second and fourth quarters, thanks to St. Mary’s wall-like defense.

The Yellow Jackets took their first shot of the game in the 37th minute.

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s registered a 15-3 shot advantage and a 7-3 margin in penalty corners.

Goal Celebration vs. Randolph-Macon (9.14.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Arter led the Seahawks with three shots and dished out her second career assist.

Sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) made two saves for her second clean sheet of the season.

(Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) made two saves for her second clean sheet of the season. St. Mary’s and Randolph-Macon have alternated wins during their last four matchups, with the Seahawks winning in 2019 and 2022 while the Yellow Jackets earned wins in 2018 and 2021 Eagles. Their wins came on their home turf.

Randolph-Macon Game Notes

Mia Kuhnle led the Yellow Jackets with two shots, Cathryn Short collected six stops, and Anna Scheir made a defensive save.

