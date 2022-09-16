Aston, PA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team (4-2) traveled to Aston, PA, Wednesday evening to compete against the Neumann Knights (1-3). The Seahawks fell to the Knights in a three-set match.

St. Marys-0 Neumann-3

How it Happened

The Seahawks entered this match with a four-game winning streak and high hopes to make it five. However, the Knights were prepared and started the first set off with an immediate five-point lead. The Seahawks were not deterred by a slow start and kept the set within a three-point game. However, St. Mary’s efforts weren’t enough to take the lead, and Neumann continued to win in the first set (22-25).

The Seahawks attempted to regain control of the match in the second set. However, Neumann’s patience and consistency lead them to another set win (12-25). St. Mary’s perseverance was highlighted in the third set, as a kill from Ellie Matthews (Hollywood, MD) from Nicole Gibson (Fairfax, VA) ignited a four-point streak early on in the set. Yet, this energy was matched by Neumann as they won the third and final set 14-25.

Gilmore showcasing her offensive abilities against Trinity. Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Key Plays

Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD) and Grace Gilmore (Redding, CT) each notched 5 kills in this match while also leading St. Mary’s statistics in other areas.

Up Next

This Friday, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team travels to Washington, DC, to take on Catholic at 7:00 pm.