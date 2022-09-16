St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (1-3-3) welcomed in-state rival Stevenson (0-4-1) this evening (Sep. 14) in a Wednesday night tilt at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. Neither the Mustangs nor Seahawks could pull away in 90 minutes of play, as the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Credit: Gabby DeCrisci / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How it Happened

The Mustang and Seahawks leaned on solid defensive play over the first 45 minutes of action. The Seahawks really held the Mustangs in check and never consistently let them generate dangerous scoring opportunities, as the game was mostly played in the midfield and the Seahawk’s attacking zone.

St. Mary’s was able to outshoot Stevenson 7-4 in the first half. The Seahawks put a staggering six of their seven shots on goal. Audra Haines wasn’t tested as much as her Stevenson counterpart but did come down with the one ball the Mustangs put on goal.

The defensive play ramped up even more in the second half of play, with both defenses shutting down most of the other teams scoring opportunities.

When the Seahawks did get opportunities in their attacking end of the field, Ella Raines was the one who led the charge. She finished with six shots, three of which she put on goal.

One of the more critical plays of the game came in the 87th minute when Audra Haines made a point-blank save on a Stevenson player inside their own box to help preserve the tie in the game's waning moments.

Head Coach Peter Krech's thoughts on the game, "I'm proud of my team for how we battled today for 90 minutes. I thought we dominated most of the first half and were just missing the goal to pull away. We're always happy anytime we can keep a clean sheet defensively, and hopefully, we are saving our goals for the weekend with the start of conference play. If we play with the same energy and intensity we did tonight, we will be in a great place come to the end of Sunday!"

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks outshot the Mustangs 15-8.

Audra Haines finished with four saves.

Ella Raines led the team with six shots.

