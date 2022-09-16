St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College, continues to place among the best colleges in the nation with the most recent publication of U.S. News & World Report’s “2022-2023 Best Colleges,” released yesterday.

The Monday, Sept. 12 release shows St. Mary’s College ranked 6th among national public liberal arts colleges and also ranked 89 among all national liberal arts colleges, public and private. The National Liberal Arts Colleges ranking emphasizes colleges with undergraduate education and that award at least half of their degrees in the liberal arts fields of study.

St. Mary’s College is also ranked as the best value school according to the U.S. News & World Report’s assessment of four indicators related to quality, net costs, and available financial aid.

The College additionally made the list among the top performers on social mobility, a ranking based on St. Mary’s College enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students.

The latest U.S. News rankings validate myriad other national rankings that rate St. Mary’s College highly. Money Magazine recently ranked St. Mary’s College #16 overall and the top public college in its liberal arts rankings, incorporating quality and value.

Along with being ranked In The Princeton Review’s “Best Colleges” Guide for 2023, St. Mary’s College also made the guide’s “Best” lists for both “Green Matters: Everyone Cares About Conservation” and “Making an Impact.” The National Public Honors College was also recognized by Niche.com recently as one of the Best Colleges in Maryland and as #1 for Best College Food in MD.

For a more comprehensive list of how St. Mary’s College is ranked, see https://www.smcm.edu/about/college-rankings/