(September 13, 2022) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will perform overnight repairs to reinstall a barrier gate on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on Thursday, September 15.

To allow crews to complete the repairs safely, Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT SHA) crews will close the two left lanes of the northbound span of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge from mile marker 175 to the outer loop of I-495 starting at midnight Thursday night, September 15 until 5 a.m. Friday, September 16.

Crews will use digital message boards, temporary traffic signs, and cones to guide motorists safely through the work zone.

Beginning October 1, 2022, the Move Over Law in Maryland will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to the agency’s Project Portal. Visit the MDOT SHA homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.