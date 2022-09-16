YORK, Pa. – Senior forward Thomas Williamson’s (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) header in the last seconds of the game lifted the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (1-1-4) to a 1-1 draw at No. 25 York College of Pennsylvania (3-0-2) Wednesday night.

How It Happened

The two goals netted in tonight’s contest bookended back-and-forth play as York scored early in the game before the Seahawks found the back of the net late in the match.

The Spartans landed on the scoreboard in the 10th minute when Tyler Howlett played the ball wide towards the right side of the penalty box, Jack Mitzelfelt played it back towards the center of the box, and Luke Nall finished into an empty net for a 1-0 YCP lead.

St. Mary’s College outshot the hosts, 7-4, in the first half, but Brady Bixler was up to the challenge, making four of his six saves in the first 45 minutes.

The Seahawks maintained the offensive pressure on Bixler and the York defense in the second stanza, finally breaking through in the 90th minute.

Junior midfielder Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) set up Williamson’s game-tying goal as Mazzola played in the ball from the right end line, and Williamson headed it in at the near post at 89:50.

Lucca Mazzola vs. Stevenson (9.1.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s generated offensive opportunities all night, posting a 15-8 shot advantage and an 8-1 margin in corner kicks.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

This is Williamson’s second goal of the season as he led the Seahawks with four shots.

Senior goalie Liam Delone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) turned away three shots in the game.

(Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) turned away three shots in the game. Tonight’s draw, the third in the row for St. Mary’s, snaps a four-game skid for the Seahawks against York.

York Game Notes

Nall was the offensive leader with one goal on two shots.

Bixler collected six stops in the Spartans’ second tie in the last three games.

York remains unbeaten on the season thus far.

Up Next for the Seahawks