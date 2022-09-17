

(9/16/2022, Lancaster, PA) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell to the Lancaster Barnstormers on Friday night, as Lancaster’s bats came alive across the middle of the ballgame. Mitch Lambson (L, 8-9) struck out seven batters across five and two-thirds in the 5-2 loss.

The Blue Crabs got the bats first against Brooks Hall (W,6-2) and the Barnstormers. Jack Sundberg smashed a solo home run in the top of the third inning, giving the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs’ held that lead until the fifth inning. With one out in the inning, the Barnstormers compiled four consecutive hits, scoring three runs to give the Barnstormers a 3-1 edge. Jake Hoover, Melvin Mercedes, and Andretty Cordero each picked up an RBI in the inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Blue Crabs fought back. Joe DeLuca reached on a fielding error before Zach Collier knocked a base hit into left field. Santiago Chirino then walked to load the bases with no one out. After a pair of strikeouts, Jack Sundberg walked, driving in Joe DeLuca from third base, getting the Blue Crabs back within one.

But in the bottom half of the seventh, the Barnstormers scored a pair of runs. Andretty Cordero hit a solo shot with two outs in the inning. With two on, Jacob Barfield roped a single into left, driving in Trayvon Robinson to give the Barnstormers a 5-2 edge.

Dominic DiSabatino (Sv, 1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the 5-2 victory for the Barnstormers. The Blue Crabs look to get back on track tomorrow as they send Eddie Butler to the mound for game two of the series.