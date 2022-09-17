ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Led by individual medalist Emily Boutin (Chicopee, Mass.), Navy women’s cross country placed its top seven runners in the top 12 to win the 6K race at the 2022 Navy Invitational at the USNA Cross Country Course.

“Today was a lot of fun,” head coach Kim Lewnes said. “We had so many great performances back on our home course. I love watching these women grow as competitors. I’m so proud of this team!”

Credit: Navy Athletics

Boutin posted a time of 21:37.8 to win the individual title. Ellie Abraham (Brookings, S.D.) was five seconds behind Boutin to take second with a time of 21:42.8. Freshman Mia Claire Kezal (Saco, Maine) claimed sixth overall with a time of 21:59.6, while Elizabeth Sullivan (Portsmouth, R.I.) and Sophie Compton (San Diego, Calif.) finished ninth (22:08.2) and 10th (22:25.4), respectively.

Rounding out Navy’s top seven runners were Emily Ettrich (Whispering Pines, N.C.) and Carolyn Thurlby (Overland Park, Kan.) who finished 11th and 12th. Ettrich posted a time of 22:26.5, while Thurlby turned in a time of 22:28.3.

The Midshipmen posted a team-low score of 28 to win the event by 29 points over second-place Richmond (57 points). Maryland was third with 67 points, while George Mason (103) and UMBC (176) rounded out the top five. Towson (178), George Washington (190), Loyola (218), and Howard (227) closed out the team scoring.

In addition to the women’s 6K, the Navy Invitational featured an open 5K. Phoebe Spackman (Dallas, Texas), Samantha Woodworth (Big Flats, N.Y.), Julia Galbraith (Glen Allen, Va.), and Lane Rivera (Jacksonville, Fla.) all finished in the top 10.

Navy returns to action on Friday, Sept. 30 as the Midshipmen travel to South Bend, Ind. for the Joe Piane Invitational hosted by the University of Notre Dame.

Team Results

1. Navy – 28 points

2. Richmond – 57

3. Maryland – 67

4. George Mason – 103

5. UMBC – 176

6. Towson – 178

7. George Washington – 190

8. Loyola – 218

9. Howard – 227