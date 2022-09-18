St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (2-3-3) opened up conference play this afternoon (Sep. 17) against the Wells College Express (0-3-1). The Seahawks were able to kick off United East play on the right foot, earning a 7-0 victory and moving to 1-0 in the conference.

How it Happened

The Seahawks wasted no time getting on the board, as Mary Quinn received a cross from Lauren Baker and blasted a shot past the Wells Goalkeeper just 15 minutes into the game to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead.

Just eight minutes later, Lily Mellendick floated a ball in from the top of the box that went past the outstretched arms of the Goaltender to give St. Mary's their second tally of the afternoon.

Julia Kleine gave the Seahawks a 3-0 lead just 10 minutes before the intermission on a tap in right in front of the goal.

It was more of the same in the second half for St. Mary's. Diana Clay scored the first goal of the second half just five minutes in on a point blank attempt coming off of a corner kick.

Megan Stambaugh and Julia Kleine added two more goals for the Seahawks, while Audra Haines and Emma Tawney combined for a clean sheet to give the Seahawks a 7-0 victory

Head Coach Peter Krech's thoughts on the game, "We've talked a lot about how the beginning of conference play is like the beginning of a new season and we wanted to start the season off on the right foot. I am proud of my team for the control they showed from the first minute today and the way numerous players were able to contribute with goals, assists, tackles and more. We were able to use our bench and rotate players so that we will have extra gas left in the tank for another conference opponent in Morrisville State tomorrow."

Inside the Box Score

Julia Kleine finished with two goals. She is now the team leader with three.

Lily Mellendick paced the Seahawks in shots with seven

paced the Seahawks in shots with seven The Seahawks out shot the Express 60-2.

St. Mary’s had five different goal scorers on the day.

