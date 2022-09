We know you would do anything to protect the children in your life. Make sure their car seats are used and installed correctly when you meet with St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians during a free car seat event on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad at 21685 FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park.

Sign up for times between 3-6 pm at this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054caba729a3f49-september.