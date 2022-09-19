UPDATE September 19, 2022: As exclusively reported by the Southern Maryland Chronicle, the Chronicle reached out to Maryland’s DNR for confirmation of a sighting thought to be an alligator lurking in a Lusby, MD beach.

While such matters are very difficult to confirm, a biologist with DNR did respond and stated that it is possible that it could be an alligator, as the picture and the “pushing” of the water suggest.

Patuxsey, the name given to the alligator by neighbors, is calculated to be between 6-8 ft long. Patuxsey has not been seen since Thursday, but neighbors have pointed to sand prints thought to be Patuxsey’s.

Southern Maryland Chronicle’s photojournalist, Sal Icaza, spotted and photographed what may appear to be an alligator at a beach in Lusby, Maryland, this past Thursday, September 15, 2022. Credit: Sal Icaza

Southern Maryland Chronicle’s photojournalist, Sal Icaza, first spotted and photographed Patuxsey at a beach in Lusby, Maryland, this past Thursday, September 15, 2022.

While alligator sightings have been reported in the Patuxent River near the Hollywood, MD area in St. Mary’s County, such reports have been unsubstantiated and dismissed.

However, in June of 2021, also in Lusby, MD, a nearly 8-foot alligator was located, then hunted and killed in a pond nearby where Patuxsey was spotted. “I hope Patuxsey is caught without harming anyone or any pets; that’s first and foremost. Then, if caught, I hope Patuxsey is relocated unharmed,” said Icaza. “Free Patuxsey!” Concluded, Icaza

The Southern Maryland Chronicle urges extreme caution throughout the beaches in Lusby.

Stay tuned to the Southern Maryland Chronicle for additional information as this story develops.

“Given the photographic evidence, with the RAW files to include its metadata, the authorities will be able to determine its authenticity and determine what it is,” said Icaza.

“I noticed the ripples on the water as it swam towards my direction, as you can see in the picture. I thought that it was going to come onto shore but turned around right before it made landing; it was spooked when it saw me. I was photographing Eagles using a 500mm lens, and this creature looked like an alligator to me, was so close that the long telephoto lens had a tough time focusing at such short distances. I honestly didn’t think the picture came out, so I didn’t check it at first. The picture is still a little blurry, but one can reasonably see what it is.” Said Icaza.

The image has been sent to DNR for identification, and original RAW files have been preserved for authentication; the exact location is undisclosed until official substantiation. The Southern Maryland Chronicle urges extreme caution.

