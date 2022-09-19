CHESTERTOWN, Md. – Senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) registered her third career hat trick Saturday afternoon (Sept. 17) in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team to their fourth straight victory. St. Mary’s College (4-1) scored two goals in each half to post a 4-1 non-conference win over the host Washington College Shorewomen.

How It Happened

St. Mary’s jumped on the scoreboard first as first-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) collected a rebound and fed Kaufman in front of the goal for the 1-0 lead in the third minute.

Kat Esposito landed the Shorewomen on the scoreboard at 22:14 as Esposito scored from six yards out on an assist from Emma Campbell.

The Seahawks headed into halftime with a 2-1 lead as Ziegler notched herself a goal in the 30th minute, coming in from the left side and beating Washington College’s goalie Ava Rivera for her second tally of the season.

Kaufman struck again at 46:16 as she gathered a loose ball, spun around, and fired into the right side of the goal.

Kaufman tallied her third and final goal of the day at 50:36 as she finished a penalty stroke to the left of Rivera.

Brenna Ziegler vs. Bridgewater (Va.) 9.10.22 Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s came out on top thanks in part to solid defensive play against the Shorewomen, who posted a 14-10 shot advantage as well as a 16-5 margin in penalty corners.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Kaufman finished with three goals on four shots on goal.

All three of Ziegler’s shots were on target as she tallied a season-best three points on a goal and her first career assist.

Sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) matched her career-high with seven saves on the day.

First-year defender Jena Vanskiver (Fallston, Md./Fallston) recorded her first defensive save as a Seahawk to help limit Washington College to one goal on nine shots on goal.

St. Mary's has now won four straight over the Shorewomen.

Washington College Game Notes

Esposito led the Shorewomen with a goal on three shots on goal.

Rivera made four stops in 52:18 while Kyra Heap had a defensive save.

Up Next for the Seahawks