The kids are back in school, and Calvert Library has increased its services again to support our whole community of learners! The grown-ups will be excited to hear about the library’s new subscription to Consumer Reports online.

Whether you’re shopping for a new car, vacuum, or air fryer, it’s nice to see what the ratings and reviews say before you buy. Thanks to the library, you can now view these ratings and reviews without a costly subscription. Consumer Reports even offers a security planner that helps you learn about secure passwords, encryption software for private communication, and more secure browsers.

Calvert Library has also added access to WashingtonPost.com for all customers. This sponsored subscription access not only gives Calvert Library customers free access to read The Post’ sexpert reporting and analysis from Washington and around the world, but they can also enjoy The Post’sinteractives and videos. Looking for the daily crossword? It’s there!

There are two ways to access The Post through Calvert Library, if you aren’t in the library, simply login to Calvert Library’s offsite access page. You will need to log in every seven days to continue your free access using this access. If you are inside any library location, simply visit WashingtonPost.com.

Students will want to take advantage of Calvert Library’s free online tutoring service, Brainfuse. Brainfuse makes homework much less stressful with their live tutors in math, science, reading/writing, social studies, PSAT/SAT, ACT, AP, and state standardized tests. There is real-time skills-building help, a writing lab where they can submit their written work for constructive feedback, a foreign language lab/Spanish-speaking support, AND an adult learning center for GED, resume/cover letter writing, and more! All Calvert Library Public Schools students can use their CRAB library card to log in to any Calvert Library digital resource. Just use the prefix: calv and your student ID. ex: calv23456. Your initial password is your 8-digit birthdate (MMDDYYYY) and can be changed anytime.

Calvert Library is thrilled to bring these great resources to you to help make your life a little easier. Visit the library at any location, Bookmobile or online.