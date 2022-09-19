(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans say President Joe Biden has further divided the country, according to a new poll.

Convention of States Action, along with the Trafalgar Group, released the polling data, which showed that 58.7% of surveyed voters say that “Biden has divided the country during his time as president.”

Only 20.6% of voters said Biden had united the country. The poll queried more than 1,000 likely midterm voters from Sept. 2-5.

Notably, 64.1% of Independents said Biden has further divided the country during his term.

This poll comes as Biden has taken fire for a controversial speech earlier this month in which he attacked “MAGA Republicans,” calling them a threat to Democracy, “a threat to this country,” and a threat to “the very foundations of our Republic.”

“They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country,” Biden said in the speech.

Another recent poll from the same group asked respondents about that speech. The survey found that most Independents said Biden’s remarks went too far.

As The Center Square previously reported, 62.4% of Independents said Biden’s comments were “a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans.” The poll found only 31% of Independents said it was “acceptable rhetoric during an election year.”