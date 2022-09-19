St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team took on the Cardinals of Catholic University in what was their first home match of the fall season. The Seahawks were able to get the better of the Cardinals, 7-2 to move to 1-0 on the year.

Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened:

Doubles

The Seahawks took two out of the three doubles matches.

Stephen Alam and Boris Palmade took home a victory in the No. 1 spot in convincing fashion, 8-2.

and Boris Palmade took home a victory in the No. 1 spot in convincing fashion, 8-2. Nick Rohr and Kier Nacua fell 8-4 in the No. 2 match.

and fell 8-4 in the No. 2 match. Max Esztergomi and David Alkhalidi finished strong in the No. 3 spot, shutting out their Cardinal opponents 8-0.

Singles

Boris Palmade set the tone in the No. 1 spot for the Seahawks, earning a two set 6-0, 6-3 victory

Stephen Alam cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 two spot victory in the No. 2 spot.

cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 two spot victory in the No. 2 spot. Nick Rohr competed in the No.3 spot and fell 6-1, 6-0.

competed in the No.3 spot and fell 6-1, 6-0. Keawe Shepherd Johnson took home a hard fought win in the No. 4 spot falling in the first set 6-1, but then rebounding to take set 2 6-4 and then earning a tiebreaker in the third set, 10-6.

took home a hard fought win in the No. 4 spot falling in the first set 6-1, but then rebounding to take set 2 6-4 and then earning a tiebreaker in the third set, 10-6. David Alkhalidi earned a decisive 6-4, 6-0 two set victory in the No. 5 match.

In the No. 6 spot, Liam Pratt battled to a three set victory, dropping the first set 6-4, but then pulling off 7-6 and 10-5 wins in the second and third sets.

Up Next for the Seahawks