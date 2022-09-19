Denville, N.J. – Navy women’s rugby (1-1) battled hard against a great defensive outing from American International College (2-0), but the Mids could not make another late score in their 12-5 defeat.

“Hats off to AIC. They played a very physical match,” said head coach Murph McCarthy . “We couldn’t find a hole in their defense until the last five minutes and that just wasn’t enough time to make up the difference. Special thanks to Morris Rugby Club and the township of Denville for hosting.”

Credit: Phil Hoffman

Navy’s lone try of the match was a late score in the 75th minute from Ana Olszewski to get Navy back within a score after trailing 12-0 for most of the match. However, the Yellow Jackets managed to keep Navy out of the try zone for the remainder of the contest to hold on for the win. The try from Olszewski is her second of the season.

Women’s rugby will stay on the road next week as the Mids travel to West Chester, Pa., to take on West Chester University at 11 a.m.