LANCASTER, Pa. – Sophomore goalkeeper Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) earned her first Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week award for the 2022 campaign while senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) was named to the weekly honor roll for the second time this season as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. Kaley Christman ’25 named Atlantic East Defensive Player of the Week (9.19.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Christman garnered her second career Defensive Player of the Week award after posting a 0.50 goals against average and a 0.900 save percentage in a 2-0 week for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team. The 5-6 goalie started the week with her second shutout of the season, making two saves in a 2-0 win over Randolph-Macon College (Sept. 14). She then matched her career-high with seven stops in a 4-1 victory at Washington College (Sept. 17)

Kaufman made the weekly honor roll after recording her third career hat trick at Washington College. The 5-4 forward notched three goals on four shots on goal.

The Seahawks (4-1) will be back in action this Wednesday, September 21, as St. Mary’s College returns to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for a non-conference game against the University of Mary Washington at 6:00 p.m

2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Players of the Week