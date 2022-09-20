St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (3-3-3) welcomed the Morrisville State Mustangs (2-3-1) today (Sep. 18) for their second United East Conference contest of the weekend. The Seahawks used a total team effort to cruise by the Mustangs 4-0 and move to 2-0 in conference play.

How it Happened

Flor Katz-Starr was all over the field today for the Seahawks. She was incredibly disruptive on the defensive end and made smart precise decisions on the offensive end. Those smart decisions showed 11 minutes in when she threaded a pass through the mustang defense that found Ella Raines inside the Morrisville box. Raines made the most of the accurate pass and booted a shot past the Mustang goalkeeper to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead.

The Seahawks very much continued to control the game into the second half, generating some great scoring opportunities in the early going, but It wasn't until the 78th minute that some unselfish passing opened up an opportunity for Megan Stambaugh a few yards outside to top of the box. Stambaugh made the most of her opportunity and blasted a shot that found the top left corner, extending the Seahawk lead to three. Gracie Duch put the finishing touches on the Seahawk win by netting a goal in the 83rd minute to make it 4-0.

Head Coach Peter Krech's thoughts on the game, "We've played some tough non-conference opponents this season and results haven't always gone our way, but those games have helped prepare us for conference play. We were excited to score more goals today and finish the weekend without conceding anything defensively. It's a solid start to our conference season, but nobody wins the conference after two games and we know we have to keep working hard every day and take things a game at a time moving forward"

Inside the Box Score

Ella Raines tallied her third goal of the season

Up Next for the Seahawks