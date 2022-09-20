A collaboration meeting between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Title I specialists and childcare providers is set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building in La Plata.

Childcare providers who care for children living in Title I school zones are invited to attend. Participants will discuss Maryland EXCELS support, learning resources for providers, and parent training and workshops.

Title I schools are C. Paul Barnhart, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Indian Head, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, Arthur Middleton, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, J.C. Parks, J.P. Ryon, and Eva Turner elementary schools.