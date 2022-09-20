ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Forwards Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) and Jason Caro (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel) both registered career efforts in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team to a Sunday (Sept. 18) victory. St. Mary’s College (3-1-4, 2-0-0 UEC) stretched its unbeaten streak to six games (3-0-3) with a 6-1 United East Conference win over SUNY Morrisville (2-4-0, 1-1-0 UEC).

How It Happened

Williamson surprised the Morrisville defense 23 seconds into the game with a quick restart just outside the box into an empty net after the Mustangs’ goalie Caleb Lucero got called for a handball.

Williamson tallied the next goal for the Seahawks at 19:46 as he collected a through ball from Caro, took one dribble, and fired it top shelf for a 2-0 St. Mary’s lead.

The Seahawks carried the 2-0 lead into halftime as Lucero made four saves to keep Morrisville in the game.

Midfielders Ned Schauermann (Edgewater, Md./South River) and Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) scored their first goals of the season one minute and 34 seconds apart to double St. Mary’s advantage to 4-0 at 58:21. Caro assisted on both goals.

Junior forward Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown) sealed the win in the 88th minute as Cruz corralled a loose ball just outside the box and dribbled past three Mustang defenders before finishing top shelf from about 15 yards out.

Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s finished the game with a 26-9 shot advantage and edged the Mustangs, 8-6, in corner kicks.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Williamson put up career-bests of two goals and four points as he scored at least one goal in the last four games for the Seahawks. He led the team with five shots and three shots on goal.

Caro recorded his first multiple-assist game with a career-high three helpers this afternoon.

Senior goalie Liam Delone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) needed just one save to improve to 2-1-4 in goal for St. Mary’s.

Morrisville Game Notes

Yanes had one goal on three shots while Lucero finished with seven saves as the Mustangs saw their two-game win streak snapped.

