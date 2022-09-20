LANHAM, N.Y. – Senior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) was named the United East Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, while senior goalkeeper Liam Delone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) was selected as the United East Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Williamson picked up his first career Offensive Player of the Week award after scoring four goals in a 2-0-1 week for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team. The 5-9 forward started the week by notching the game-tying goal in a 1-1 draw at No. 25 York College of Pennsylvania (Sept. 14) before adding a score in the team’s 8-0 victory over Wells College (Sep. 17). He finished out the week with career-bests of four points and two goals, including the game-winner, in the Seahawks’ 6-1 win over SUNY Morrisville (Sept. 18) Thomas Williamson ’23, Liam Delone-Bellsey ’23 named United East Players of the Week (9.19.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Delone-Bellsey posted 1.00 goals against average, and a 0.667 save percentage in 180 minutes of action. The 6-1 goalie made three saves in the draw at York before collecting just one stop in the win over Morrisville. This is his second career weekly award.

St. Mary’s College (3-1-4) will be back in action tomorrow, Tuesday, September 20, as the Seahawks welcome Mary Baldwin University to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for a non-conference game at 6:00 p.m

