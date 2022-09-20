ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Navy women’s tennis team had players at a pair of events this weekend, sending Midshipmen to both the prestigious Milwaukee Tennis Classic in Milwaukee, Wis., and the Liberty Hidden Duals in Lynchburg, Va.

Milwaukee Tennis Classic

Credit: Navy Athletics

Navy women’s tennis junior Stella Ribaudo and sophomore Emily Tannenbaum both picked up singles wins at this weekend’s Milwaukee Tennis Classic in Milwaukee, Wis., with Ribaudo advancing to the second round of the main draw and Tannenbaum putting together a run to the consolation semifinals.

On the weekend, Tannenbaum posted a 2-2 singles record and Ribaudo went 1-2 individually, while the duo also competed as a doubles pairing but did not make it out of the first round in the main doubles draw.

“It was an unbelievable experience for Stella and Emily,” said head coach Keith Puryear .

“To have the opportunity to represent the Naval Academy in the longest-running national collegiate event in the country, along with its top flight competition, is an honor. We definitely had a rocky start in doubles, but I am very proud of the resilience they both showed afterwards. Both Emily and Stella did well in singles against very tough opponents. The experience they gained here should give them confidence that they are capable of competing with anyone in the country.”

Opening play on Friday with singles and doubles action, the Midshipmen were defeated in the main doubles draw by Butler’s Norah Balthazor and Natalie Boesing (6-0). Tannenbaum then lost her first match in the main singles draw to Portland’s Iva Zelic (6-2, 6-3), following that up with a consolation victory against Matilde Morais of North Texas (7-5, 6-1). Ribaudo scored a win over Chie Kezuka of Iowa State (2-6, 6-4, 10-7) to open the day in the main draw before falling to the No. 63 player in the country, Page Freeman of Notre Dame (6-2, 6-0).

Saturday saw Tannenbaum continue to advance on the singles back-draw with a consolation quarterfinals win over Boesing (3-6, 6-3, 10-7), but her run ended in the consolation semifinal round when she was upended by Wisconsin’s Taylor Cataldi (6-0, 6-2). For Ribaudo, she played one extra match on Saturday against Dana Guzman of Oklahoma, falling in a 6-3, 7-6 (3) contest.

“We would like to thank Chas Mulcahy and the entire Milwaukee Tennis Classic committee for their continued support of Navy Tennis,” added Puryear. “We also would like to thank your gracious hosts, Bill and Betsie Berrien, for opening their home and hearts to us. Each year that we compete in this event is a truly humbling experience. We look forward to returning next year.”

Liberty Hidden Duals

The Navy women’s tennis team had nine players compete on Saturday and Sunday at the Liberty Hidden Duals in Lynchburg, Va., as a pair of Midshipmen went 2-0 in singles action and three Navy pairings posted 2-1 doubles records over the two-day event.

“It was a really good two days of solid matches against strong teams,” said associate head coach Alessandra Pedergnana . “I was very pleased with how the ladies competed and the energy they brought all weekend. I liked a lot of what I saw when it came to structuring points and creating game plans. We will take what we learned from this weekend and implement it in practice and beyond.”

Both senior Casey Accola and freshman Hanna Elks Smith went undefeated in their singles matches with 2-0 records, while sophomore Sylvia Eklund also picked up two singles wins on a 2-1 weekend. On the doubles side, Accola and senior captain Jillian Taggart were one of the three Navy pairings to go 2-1 over three matches, alongside the duos of Eklund with sophomore Kate Lee and freshman Sia Chaudry with sophomore Parvathi Shanker .

In their first matches on Saturday, the Midshipmen faced opponents from Campbell, going 4-4 on the singles side and 4-0 in doubles action. Accola started her weekend by getting a singles win over Lena Karlovcan (6-1, 6-3), while Eklund beat Mariana Ossa (3-6, 6-2, 10-1), Chaudry knocked off Eeva Ristola (6-2, 6-3) and Smith won over Anna Head (6-2, 6-1). On the other end, Taggart lost to Veronika Prospalova (6-3, 6-4), Shanker fell to Tamsin Hart (6-4, 6-4), Anna Kopecka edged Lee (6-3, 6-3) and freshman Christina Danford dropped her match to Maretha Burger (6-4, 6-1). In doubles play, Accola and Taggart won against the Karlovcan/Prospalova duo (6-3), Eklund/Lee edged Ristola/Ossa (6-4), Chaudry and Shanker beat Kopecka and Hart (6-4) and Danford partnered with fellow rookie Ellie Choate to earn a 7-6 (7-5) tiebreaker win over Head and Abbie Tyler.

The afternoon session on Saturday saw Navy go 4-4 in singles matches and 3-1 in doubles play against Georgetown. In the singles win column for Navy were Accola over McHaley Ho (6-4, 2-6, 10-5), Eklund over Agata Mikos (6-2, 6-4), Shanker over Chloe Bendetti (4-6, 6-3, 10-8) and Smith over Ashley Kennedy (4-6, 6-2, 15-13). Georgetown got wins with Avantika Willy over Taggart (6-3, 6-3), Tiffany Nguyen over Chaudry (7-6 [7-4], 4-6, 10-6), Carmen Aizpurua over Lee (0-6, 6-3, 12-10) and Paige Gilbert over Danford (4-6, 7-5, 10-6). Moving to doubles action, Accola and Taggart edged Willy and Ho (6-3), Eklund and Lee beat Bendetti and Morgan Coburn (6-1), and Chaudry and Shanker edged Gilbert and Olivia Ashton (7-5), while the lone Georgetown win came when Kennedy and Mikos defeated Danford and Smith (6-4).

Going against host Liberty on Sunday, Navy went 0-5 in singles play and 0-4 in doubles action. On the singles courts, Maria Juliana Parra Romero defeated Taggart (6-0, 6-0), Marina Davtyan beat Eklund (6-4, 6-1), Priscila Janikian defeated Chaudry (7-6 [7-3], 6-1), Esther Lovato edged Shanker (6-0, 6-1) and Micaela Ode Mitre beat Danford (6-4, 6-2). In the doubles matches, Janikian/Parra Romero won against Accola and Taggart (6-3), Burger/Davtyan defeated Eklund and Lee (6-4), Nguyen/Ode Mitre blanked Chaudry and Shanker (6-0) and Bruna Sampio and Elsa Kirch beat Choate and Smith (6-2).

Up Next

Navy returns to action on Sept. 30-Oct. 2 when the Midshipmen host the Navy Blue and Gold Invitational at the Brigade Sports Complex.