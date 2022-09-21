The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Cpl. Nick DeFelice has been selected to participate in Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Executive Program Class of 2023.

The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of 29 Southern Maryland leaders for its 15th Executive Program cycle – the Class of 2023.

From Calvert County

Yu-Hsuan Chen , Vice President, Integrated Program Solutions, Inc.

Nick DeFelice , Corporal, Special Operations Team, Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Sarah Ehman , Public Information Program Manager, Dept. of Communications & Media Relations, Calvert County Government

Stacy Hutchinson , Associate Director of Administration, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

Julianne Oberg , Director of Economic Development, Calvert County Government

Stephen Pereira , Director of Technology Services, Calvert County Government

Kevin Schmidt , Public Broadcast Manager, Calvert County Government

, Public Broadcast Manager, Calvert County Government Kevin Switick, Chief Executive Officer, AVIAN, LLC

From Charles County –

Tonya Allen-Shaw , Director, USDA-Office of the General Counsel

Michelle DeSoto , Acting Deputy Director of Economic Development, Charles County Government

Maryanna Lanham , Executive Director, Dream Queen Foundation

Craig Renner , Director, Marketing & Communications, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center

, Director, Marketing & Communications, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Ashley Teagle, CEO, Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, Inc.

From St. Mary’s County –

Curtis Brown , Business Development Manager, AIRtec, Inc.

Douglas J Burfield , Executive Officer, NAS Patuxent River

ALisa Casas , Communications Director, St. Mary's County Government

AliceMarie (AM) Dillon , Branch Manager, Charlotte Hall, St. Mary's County Library

Rodney Flowers , Director of Facilitation, NavalX, Naval Air Systems Command

Steve Girard , Vice President of PAX Operations, Tekla Research

Mark Goodrich , Executive Vice President, Programs, Naval Systems, Inc.

Campbell Hawkins , Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, SMECO

Denise Kopel , Office/ Facilities, BD Development Manager, MAG Aerospace

Toni Kruszka , Donor Relations & Special Events Manager, College of Southern Maryland

Wade McConvey , Business Development Manager, KBR

Michael Meisel , Chief Financial Officer, MedStar St. Mary's Hospital & MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center

Ryan Morning , Director of Business Development, StraCon Services Group

Jennifer Raley , Energy & Technology Programs Manager DSM, SMECO

Richard Tarr , Manager, Highways Division, Dept. of Public Works & Transportation, St. Mary's County Government

, Manager, Highways Division, Dept. of Public Works & Transportation, St. Mary’s County Government Johnnie D Taylor, Jr., Managing Director, Contracts, NEANY, Inc.

Following a two-day opening retreat in September, these class members will attend eight one- or two-day intense sessions focusing on economic and workforce development, defense, education, healthcare, public safety, housing and human services, multiculturalism, and energy and environment.

These sessions will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation in May. More than 50 experts from across the region and state representing business, government, education, and nonprofit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

Founded in 2008, LSM has successfully graduated over 500 regional leaders. LSM is an independent, educational leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of mid to senior-level public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the region. Leadership Southern Maryland is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.