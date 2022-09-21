On September 20, 2022, DFC. Wimberly conducted a vehicle stop in the 21900 block of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park. The vehicle’s operator was Rondell James Thompson, age 23, of Lexington Park.

During the vehicle stop, Thompson proceeded to drive away and ultimately stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. Thompson was quickly apprehended, and located in the vehicle was a loaded handgun with a 50-round drum magazine (high-capacity magazine). Rondell James Thompson, age 23 of Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Stolen Handgun with 50 round drum magazine Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Stolen Handgun with 50 round drum magazine Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The investigation determined the handgun recovered was reported stolen in August of 2021. In the vehicle’s trunk was a bookbag containing a sufficient quantity of suspected marijuana.

Thompson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following:

Regulated Firearm: Stolen

Assault Weapon/Magazine Use

Loaded Handgun on Person

Handgun in Vehicle

CDS: Possession of Firearms

Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person

Thompson remains incarcerated at the detention center on a no-bond status.