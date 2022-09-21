LANHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Boris Palmade (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) was selected as the United East Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning.

Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Palmade picked up his first career Player of the Week award after winning both of his matches as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team posted a 7-2 non-conference win over The Catholic University of America in the Seahawks’ home-opener on September 17

Palmade and his partner, senior Stephen Alam (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge), tallied an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles before only dropping three games in a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles

St. Mary’s College (1-0) will be back in action at the 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Southeast Regionals hosted by the University of Mary Washington on September 30 – October 2

2022-23 United East Conference Men’s Tennis Players of the Week