BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Coming off a dominant 4-0 win over the defending Patriot League champions, Bucknell, on Friday night, the Navy women’s soccer team was recognized with four Patriot League weekly awards on Monday afternoon.

Credit: Navy Athletics

The quartet of Amanda Graziano (So., Middlebury, Conn.), Jenna Daunt (Jr., Haymarket, Va.), Mattie Gallagher (Jr., Gilbertsville, Pa.) and Marlee Heaven (Fr., Bethesda, Md.) were respectively honored as the Patriot League Offensive Player, Midfielder, Goalkeeper and Rookie of the Week. In addition to her nod as the league’s offensive player of the week, Graziano was selected as the NAAA Athlete of the Week presented by Northrop Grumman.

Graziano played a vital role in Navy’s offensive explosive 4-0 victory over Bucknell as the sophomore forward assisted on the Mids’ first three goals, including Alexa Riddle’s game-winner in the seventh minute. She posted all of that production in just 47 minutes of game action. Graziano’s three assists ties Navy’s program record for most helpers in a single contest. Among the 14 Navys players to have tallied three helpers in one contest she is the first since Kate Herren versus American on Oct. 1, 2011 to accomplish the feat versus a Patriot League opponent.

Daunt, who claimed the Patriot League Midfielder of the Week honor, netted Navy’s second goal on Friday in a matchup of the top-two teams in the Patriot League Preseason Coaches Poll. The Mids’ midfielder crashed the net on a rebound of a Graziano shot in the 28th minute and put away the goal for her second score the 2022 season.

Now a two-time Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week, Gallagher backstopped the Mids to the team’s fifth shutout of 2022 campaign. The junior goalkeeper made six saves, including five in the second half. Clutch goalkeeping by Gallagher down the stretch sealed her fourth individual clean sheet of the year as she turned aside two Bison shots on goal in the final 15 minutes of the game. The shutout is the 11th of her career.

Appearing in her ninth career game, Heaven found her way into the goal scoring column for the first time as a collegiate player on Friday night. The freshman was on the receiving end of a slick pass through the box by fellow plebe Isabella Romano (Syosset, N.Y.) and one-timed the ball into the back of the net in the 76th minute.

As a team, the Navy received five Patriot League weekly awards in 2022.

The Mids will continue the early portion of their Patriot League schedule with a home conference tilt on Wednesday night versus Loyola. Kickoff between the Mids and Greyhounds is set for 7 p.m. at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.