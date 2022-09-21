The quality of a College of Southern Maryland (CSM) education has once again been recognized by the personal finance gurus WalletHub, who ranked CSM among the top community colleges in the country for providing students with affordable and accessible education while maintaining good student-faculty ratio and graduation rate.

According to Wallet Hub, CSM is ranked 36 of the 677 community colleges reviewed and earned the number 77 spot for career outcomes. Among the 16 community colleges in Maryland, CSM ranked fifth.

“These rankings confirm something that Southern Maryland already knows – that CSM is an exceptional place full of hard-working, dedicated people,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “From the college faculty, staff, and administrators who work to keep college accessible to the students who stay focused on achieving their goals, everyone in our community plays a part in making CSM one of the best community colleges in the country.”

WalletHub performed a state-by-state analysis to compare more than 650 member institutions in the American Association of Community Colleges based on 19 metrics, including cost and financing, education outcomes, and career outcomes.

According to Wallethub, during the 2021 to 2022 academic year, tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college averaged $3,800 per year versus $10,740 at a public four-year institution $38,070 at a four-year private school.

“Students who earn their general-education credits at a community college before transferring to an in-state public four-year university can potentially save a lot of money,” the report concluded. “Other than serving as an affordable, and in some cases free, option for education, community colleges have several attractive qualities. They often provide more flexible schedules, smaller classes, and rigorous coursework.”

Read WalletHub’s full report, including rankings, methodology, and expert commentary, at https://wallethub.com/edu/e/best-worst-community-colleges/15076.