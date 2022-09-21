The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s volleyball team lost 3-1 to the Harford Community College Fighting Owls on September 19.

CSM lost the first set 20-25 but evened the match with a 25-22 second-set win. Harford needed extra points to take the third set 29-27 before ultimately downing the Hawks in the fourth 25-16.

Sophomore outside hitter Janiyah Brand had a team-high 11 kills for CSM. Freshman setter/right side hitter Lillian Reynolds led the Hawks in assists with 26 and digs with 16. She also had three kills, a solo block, two block assists, and a service ace on the night.

Freshman outside hitter Ellyssa Fultz tallied six kills and 12 digs. Sophomore right-side hitter Samya Alexander posted five kills, four digs, and two solo blocks. Freshman middle blocker Benia Morton registered four kills, two solo blocks, and a block assist, while sophomore middle blocker Trinity Barrett had four kills and three block assists.

Freshman libero Alyssa Powell had 13 digs, a service ace, and two assists, and sophomore outside hitter Madison Slattery had 11 digs with one assist.

CSM’s overall record is now 6-5.

Up Next: The Hawks face the Frederick Community College Cougars on Thursday, September 22 at 6 p.m. in Frederick, Maryland.